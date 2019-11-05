iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,141,000 after acquiring an additional 803,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655,508 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.