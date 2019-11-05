iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.40, 3,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.