iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.31

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 2439136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

