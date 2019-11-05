iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,185,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.57. 534,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.