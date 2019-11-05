iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,287. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.53.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

