iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $104.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.