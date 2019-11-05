iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.65

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.65 and last traded at $158.62, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

