Italo (XTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $132.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Italo has a total market cap of $35,969.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Italo has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,239,923 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

