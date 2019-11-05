Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,748. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,025 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

