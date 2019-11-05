ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE ITT opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.