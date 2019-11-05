ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $68.01 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 8713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

