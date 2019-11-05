IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.23). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IWG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target (up from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 448 ($5.85).

LON IWG opened at GBX 389.10 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.82. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.70 ($5.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

