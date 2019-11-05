J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $115.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a top pick rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of JBHT opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,237.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,841. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

