J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.33.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. J.Jill’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in J.Jill by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 28.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth $35,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

