J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,744. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in J2 Global by 55.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in J2 Global by 1,005.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.