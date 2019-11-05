Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,177. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

