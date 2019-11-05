Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 24,641 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1,083.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.61. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,518. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $107.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.