Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $42,362,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amdocs by 21.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,915,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,048,000 after buying an additional 523,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amdocs by 63.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after buying an additional 514,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,234,000 after buying an additional 462,146 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

