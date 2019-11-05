Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $337.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

