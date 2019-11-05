Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $33,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $21,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 160.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

NuVasive stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

