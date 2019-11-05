JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.92

Shares of JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$36.92 ($26.18) and last traded at A$36.42 ($25.83), with a volume of 251205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$35.50 ($25.18).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

