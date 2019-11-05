Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.50-16.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. 630,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $164.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In related news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

