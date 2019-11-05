Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

EXP opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 353,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,421 shares of company stock worth $4,543,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

