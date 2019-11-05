Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

LYB opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

