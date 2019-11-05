Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,128.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $3,128.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.05901927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046352 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

