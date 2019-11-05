JMP Securities Cuts Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $35.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $236.43 million, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 95,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.