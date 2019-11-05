John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $509,550.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,053.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,797,079 over the last ninety days. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

