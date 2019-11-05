Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & Slack (NYSE:WORK) Financial Comparison

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Slack does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Slack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $31.40 billion 1.13 $2.16 billion $2.83 15.71 Slack $400.55 million 29.80 -$140.68 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Slack.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Controls International and Slack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 4 0 2.50 Slack 0 7 10 0 2.59

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.03%. Slack has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Slack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 22.38% 9.02% 4.15% Slack N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Slack on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

