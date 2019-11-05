Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.27. 16,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

