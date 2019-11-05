JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and last traded at GBX 1,142.50 ($14.93), approximately 41,128 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,221.94 ($15.97).

The stock has a market cap of $269.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.