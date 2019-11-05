KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 179.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

