Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Textainer Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on Textainer Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $13.00 price target on Textainer Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $9.91 on Friday. Textainer Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 447,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

