Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.75. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Kelly Services news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $863,445. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

