Kelly Services (KELYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

