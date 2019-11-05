Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTDI. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.68 ($44.98).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €26.92 ($31.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.26. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €41.35 ($48.08).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

