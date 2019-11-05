Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102,930 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Keysight Technologies worth $107,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

