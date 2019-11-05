Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $752.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 55.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kimball International by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimball International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

