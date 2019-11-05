Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Raised by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 11,109,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,473,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

