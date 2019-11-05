Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

