Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Bernard Bot Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Bernard Bot bought 50,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,894.42).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.29. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 185.90 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.68)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.90).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

