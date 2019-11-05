Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $48,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $105,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

