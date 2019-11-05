Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

