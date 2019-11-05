KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 336,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,114,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 226,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 180,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

