KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $175.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 3,859 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $517,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,186 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

