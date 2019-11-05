Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Boosts Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

IP traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 85,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

