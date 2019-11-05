Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,529,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,953 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 28.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Intel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. 991,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,840,188. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock worth $691,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

