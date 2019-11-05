Korn Ferry (KFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY):

11/1/2019 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Korn Ferry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

10/22/2019 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/16/2019 – Korn Ferry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2019 – Korn Ferry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/6/2019 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Korn Ferry was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,116. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

