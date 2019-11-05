Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.16.

KHC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 7,719,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,658. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 66.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

