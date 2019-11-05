KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.38% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 58,261.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 344.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,622,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,524 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

