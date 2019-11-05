Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €67.50 ($78.49) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRN. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.35 ($71.34).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €58.55 ($68.08) on Tuesday. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.